Cell Phones for Soldiers Collection Underway in CNY
This item that many discard in the trash can literally buy free talk-time for U.S. soldiers stationed around the globe to speak with friends and family this holiday season.
We're talking about cell phones. It doesn't have to be new or even necessarily working. It can be old, flip, fold, cracked-screen, doesn't work/never worked, got it for free and hated it, found it broken in a box in the basement. Senator Joe Griffo is again teaming with AT&T and the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center in the Cell Phone for Soldiers Campaign. Not only will they take you're old mobile phone, tablets are also being collected this year.
If the device has a value of at least $5, Cell Phones for Soldiers will donate 2.5 hours of free talk time for American troopers at home and abroad, Griffo (R, C, I - Rome) said.
It's being held in honor of Veterans Day and Military Family Appreciation Month. The collection begins tomorrow, Veterans Day, and continues through December 11.
“The holidays can be a difficult time for members of our military because they are often so far away from their families," Sen. Griffo said. “The simple sound of a loved one’s voice can go a long way to lift their spirits. These brave men and women have stepped up to serve our nation, and I am proud to be teaming up with AT&T, the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center, Cell Phones for Soldiers and local businesses and organizations to help connect these troops to their families back home.”
Where can you drop off a phone or tablet?
- Jervis Public Library: 613 N. Washington St., Rome
- Adirondack Bank Center, 400 Oriskany St. W., Utica
- Central New York Veterans Outreach Center, 726 Washington St., Utica
- Utica Public Library: 303 Genesee St., Utica
- Chanatry’s Hometown Market: 485 French Road, Utica
- Utica State Office Building: 207 Genesee St., Utica
- Turning Stone Resort Casino: 5218 Patrick Road, Verona
- New Hartford Public Library: 2 Library Lane, New Hartford
- Lloyds of Lowville: 7405 S. State St., Lowville
Also, these Mohawk Valley AT&T locations are also taking phones for the cause:
- 4777 Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- 1319 Erie Boulevard W., Rome
- 224 N. Genesee St., Utica
- 220 Genesee St., Oneida