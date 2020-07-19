Keeler Show Notes for Friday, July 17th, 2020

Friday, July 17th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The DNC has begun a new six-figure AD campaign targeting seniors that is critical of Trump's COVID-19 response. We get more information on the campaign from Rachel Sutherland (FNR).

7 AM Hour

- Yesterday afternoon Governor Cuomo made the announcement that walk-up bar service is being suspended and in order to sit at the bar or consume alcohol at a restaurant, you must purchase food. We get clarification on the new regulations from SLA Commissioner and friend of the show, Greeley Ford. He sheds some light on the impromptu regulation.

- It is always appreciated to take some of Dr. Kent Hall's valuable time. He joins us once again to discuss the latest on COVID-19 and we ask him about a possible vaccine and antibodies.

8 AM Hour

- Paul Buckley is on with us this morning to talk 'City Limits,' Stick It In The Can and other city-related topics.

- New York State Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul made two stops in the Mohawk Valley yesterday touring manufacturers of PPE. She also speaks with us about the Governor's new restrictions on bars and restaurants.

- Every Friday we speak with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente regarding the latest on COVID-19 and today he was especially frustrated with the Governor and his administration for several reasons on top of the new bar/restaurant regulations. Plus, we learn Picente was not invited to a pair of press events with the Lt. Gov on Thursday.

---------------------------------------------------