Local Musician, NY Liquor Authority Commissioner Hired by FL Law Firm
Greeley Ford is well respected in the Utica-Rome area for his work with AT&T, as a Commissioner for the NYS Liquor Authority, and a legendary bass player for several bands, including the now retired Classified. Recently retired, Ford has now been hired as a Beverage Consultant with Florida's Gray Robinson Law Firm.
Ford will serve as a non-attorney consultant with Gray Robinson, using his years of experience with the Liquor Authority, as an advisor in the firm's Regulated Products Division offering "regulatory consulting support for clients developing and implementing compliance strategies for new and existing products, bringing first-hand knowledge on how the New York State Liquor Authority may interpret various proposals."
Ford recently retired from both AT&T and the State Liquor Authority, and now resides in the state of Florida. He'll specialize in regulatory consulting for the firm's New York clients, and beverage clients across the nation.
Ford's true love has always been musicians in recent years served as the bass player for the band Classified. Prior to that, he played with, shared the stage with, and traveled with several national acts including, The Beach Boys, The Kinks, Maynard Ferguson, Benny Mardonis, Rare Earth, Eddie Money, KC and The Sunshine Band, Jason Marsalis, Gap Mangione, Rick Derringer, The Pointer Sisters, The Temptations, The Commodores, and Earth Wind & Fire. He has also recorded numerous national and local radio commercials, including regular appearances on WIBX's Keeler in the Morning show.
Ford is a graduate of Utica College at Syracuse University.