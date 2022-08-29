Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?

What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized.

Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:

Although this tragedy is a severe setback to Sculpture Space especially on the cusp of their annual CHAIRity Art Auction and Launch Party, the Board and leadership are determined to move forward with the important launch and auction event on September 24th starting at 5:00 pm.

In addition to the regular giving and auction choices available on their CHAIRity website, they have just posted a new giving option for their emergency Vandalism Recovery Fund. You can donate online here.

Because of the devastation as shown in the accompanying photographs, they are urgently asking all who can to give to this new fund as soon as possible so that they may be fully operational by the CHAIRity launch party."

Here's some photos they posted online:

Sculpture Space, Inc. via Facebook Sculpture Space, Inc. via Facebook loading...

attachment-301911496_10159638894750589_3771416037795116703_n loading...

attachment-302168524_10159638894765589_831822082582080592_n loading...

attachment-302142032_10159638894740589_1267960300129736839_n loading...

For those that don't know what Sculpture Space is or does, they are an international residency program, providing specialized studio workspace for professional artists whose focus is sculpture.

They are dedicated to the belief that art, particularly sculpture, has the power to strengthen understanding of the world. They are committed to providing artists with time and resources to fully explore their creative potential.

This vandalism won't stop them from supporting the arts in our region. Again, you can donate online to the relief efforts here. The vandalism is currently being investigated by the Utica Police.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- August 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 08/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

You'll Most Likely Get Pulled Over HERE In Central New York For Speeding