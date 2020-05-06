Central New York WellNow Locations Offering Both COVID-19 Tests

The opportunity to get tested for COVID-19 is expanding as WellNow Urgent Care is now offering testing at all four CNY locations.

The company announced today that they will be offering two types of test. One is the diagnostic and the other is for antibodies.

WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford says, “Bringing both types of COVID-19 testing to our communities in Utica is a top priority right now. As New York prepares to reopen, providing all our communities with answers to their COVID-19 questions is as much our responsibility as is making sure all our centers remain a safe and welcoming place for all urgent care needs.”

Testing will be available without an appointment for those who feel they have been exposed to the virus or believe they currently have it.

Patients will be masked and screened in their cars before entering the facility. They will then be immediately brought to a private room to have the tests conducted. WellNow officials say,

Both tests are highly accurate, and the two accepted forms of COVID-19 screening used by health providers, and validated by the FDA. Labs are overnighted, with results returned three to five days later.

You will be able to see your results through a portal at www.mybostonheart.com.

Tests will be available at WellNow locations in Utica, Rome, New Hartford and Oneida.