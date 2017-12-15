Dr. Richard Hughes is leaving his position as Superintendent of the Central Valley Academy School District.

Dr. Hughes' decision to leave the district came as a result of him accepting a new position as Superintendent of the Frontier Central School District.

At Thursday's Board of Education meeting Jeremy Rich was named acting superintendent until a permanent replacement can be found. Rich was a vital facilitator of the Mohawk and Ilion merger that eventually led to Central Valley Academy.

Rich was previously approved to the newly created position of assistant Superintendent. He was recommended for that position by Dr. Hughes. Rich has served Ilion and now Central Valley as a teacher or principal for more than two decades.

CVA Board of Education President Kelly Rowland believes Rich is the right man to fill the void. She says, "Based on tonight’s action by the board of education, the district has demonstrated its commitment to our students, faculty, staff and community."