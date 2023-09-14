A pilot is recovering after a small airplane he was operating flipped while attempting to land at an Upstate New York airport on Thursday.

The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. along the runway of the Cortland County Airport. The pilot, identified as Bradley Fitchett of Ellsworth, KS, was able to free himself from the upside-down Cessna and was able to escape critical injuries, state police officials said.

State Troopers stand near a flipped-over airplane at the Cortland County Airport, via New York State Police.

Fitchett, 58, was transported to the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, officials said.

The plane had left Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport earlier in the day and was headed for Kansas, but was stopping in Upstate NY to refuel, officials said.

via New York State Police

Cortlandville Fire and the Cortland Fire Hazmat Team responded to the scene to address spilled fuel, totally approximately 5 gallons.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

