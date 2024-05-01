The job of a law enforcement officer has never been more dangerous or scary. We're in a time when support for police is low, threats against them and their families are high and the risk of safety is even higher. Every traffic stop and call to respond to a scene has become more and more uncertain.

These factors may be what contributed to an officer involved shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 27th, 2024. According to New York State Police deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to a domestic incident on State Route 12E in the Town of Lyme. Those deputies were Brian Hanlin and Nolan Drake.

State Police officials say when they arrived on the scene they approached the residence on foot and a man later identified as 68-year-old Brian J. Countryman met the deputies in the driveway brandishing a knife. As he was approaching them, they retreated commanding him to back down and drop the weapon. He failed to comply and police say the deputies fired shots at him. They immediately detained him and rendered first aid until EMS arrived. Neither Deputy was injured and Countryman was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable, but critical condition.

Due to the nature of the incident, Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Barnett asked for the State Police to talk over the investigation. At this time there are no further details on the investigation, the cause of the incident or the status of the State Police investigation. Usually with officer involved shootings, the New York State Attorney General's office gets involved. I am sure that will be the case here.

Further details may be released and we will report them.

