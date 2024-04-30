Another Deadly Attack on Police, Deputies Safe, Attacker Shot

Just a few weeks after a deputy and a Syracuse Police officer were shot and killed, two more Sheriff's Deputies were attacked in Jefferson County by a man wielding a knife.

According to New York State Police, on April 27, 2024, at approximately 3:54 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Brian Hanlin and Deputy Nolan Drake responded to a report of a domestic incident at 12840 State Route 12E in the Town of Lyme.

Troopers say that upon arrival, both deputies approached the residence on foot. As they were approaching the residence, an adult male, identified as 68-year-old Brian J. Countryman, age 68 of Washington Street Chaumont, NY ran towards them from the driveway, brandishing a knife. The Deputies retreated while giving verbal commands to drop the weapon and police say he did not follow their instructions. Police say, Countryman continued to charge the Deputies with the knife, and the Deputies fired shots at Countryman, striking him at least once. The Deputies immediately detained the man and rendered aid while awaiting the arrival of EMS.

Countryman was transported to Samaritan Medical Center where he is listed in stable but critical condition. Neither Deputy was injured.

At the request of Sheriff Peter Barnett, the investigation has been turned over to the New York State Police.

The following agencies responded to the scene: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Jefferson County Office of Fire & Emergency Management, Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad, and Chaumont First Responders.

Troopers say the investigation is continuing.

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

Mind-Boggling 2022 Moments That Felt Like Pranks We pulled together a list of 11 inexplicable news stories that have already gone viral this year. They might seem like jokes, but we regret to inform you that they were all very much real. Check them out below. Gallery Credit: Mike Nied