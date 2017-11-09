The Charlotte Checkers got off to a fast start and rolled the Utica Comets 5-2 at the Adirondack Bank Center Wednesday night.

The Checkers got on the board early, as Andrew Miller beat goalie Richard Bachman just 26 second into the opening period. Utica would tie it at the 6:36 mark when Nikolay Goldobin scored his sixth goal of the season. But before the period was out, Charlotte added two more to build their to 3-1. Valentin Zykov scored on the power play with 4 minutes remaining in the period and Dennis Robertson scored just 2 minutes later.

Lucas Wallmark extended the lead to 4-1 just 50 second into the second.

Utica's Zack MacEwen scored for the Comets will only 15 second left in the second.

The Comets ended 0-6 on the power play. Charlotte was 1-3.

Charlotte added an empty netter in the final minutes to seal the win.

Utica and Charlotte meet again on Friday at the Adirondack Bank Center, it's a 7:00 start.

Utica's Darren Archibald leaves the ice after being shaken up during a collision in the first period.