Check Out This Sign War Between Two Iconic Yorkville Businesses

With so much going on in the world, sometimes it's nice when you can get a laugh at unexpected times. If you drove down Commercial Drive in Yorkville at all over the past couple of days, maybe the laugh happened for you.

Sign Wars have been growing increasingly popular in national news, with businesses who want to create a little bit of fun in their communities. In Cabot, Arkansas, Mean Pig BBQ general manager Chad Merritt kicked off his exchange with “1 2 3 4 We declare a sign war” outside of his eatery, according to KARK. The local Sonic, replied with, “5 6 7 8 We are down to participate” on their sign. The managers had no idea it was going to blow up the way it did.

Now, in Yorkville, you can see the beginning of a local sign war thanks to BBG's and Symeon's.

BBG's posted the message on their sign first. It reads: "Hey Symeon, up for a friendly sign war?" Symeon's quickly responded by making their sign read: "You feta believe it!"

Aren't you curious what the next messages will be? We are too, and so are others in the community. After BBG's posted photos of the signs on their Facebook page, comments came flooding in:

"OMG yessssss! After the last viral sign war I'm so happy to see this in our area!"

"This makes me so happy! I can't wait to see how it plays out!"

"Oh my God I love everything about this!!!!!!"

Us too! We'll keep you in the loop of the friendly competition between the two businesses.

What do you think should be put up next in the friendly sign war between BBG's and Symeon's? Let us know inside our station app.

