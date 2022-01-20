Cheddar Late Than Never: Today is National Cheese Lovers Day
Cheese lovers rejoice: It’s National Cheese Lovers Day! Or as I like to call it: Thursday.
I have a cheese problem. Roquefort, asiago, provolone, brie, gorgonzola, manchego, Monterey jack, gouda, feta, parmesan, or the neon yellow stuff in a spray can -- I don't care what kind it is, I want it in my mouth.
To celebrate this holiest of days, I've compiled my favorite facts about the greatest foodstuff ever created by man:
U.S. IS BEST
According to the website Statista, the United States is the largest producer of cheese, with roughly six million metric tons per year. Among the individual states, predictably, Wisconsin leads the pack at over 3 billion pounds. New York ranks fifth overall at over 850 million pounds. Independently, I rank 17th at 96 million pounds, narrowly edging out Maryland. This might be why I have bubble guts 24/7.
LONGEST CHEESE PULL
A cheese pull is one of the sexiest food acts to witness. Pizza commercials love them. An Italian man named Carlo Alberto Orecchia pulled a 41.5 inch string of cheese from a pizza in 2016.
FASTEST TIME TO EAT A BLOCK OF CHEDDAR
In 2013, a Canadian dude named Jonathan Clarke consumed a 500-gram block (1.1 pounds) of cheddar in three minutes. He was backed up for three years.
MOST SLICES OF CHEESE PLACED ON FACE WHILE STANDING ON ONE LEG
Rank one up for the Americans in this most important of categories: Kary Kull placed seven slices of cheese on his face while balancing on one leg. Hey, somebody had to do it.
MOST TYPES OF CHEESE EATEN UNDER A CAR
In 2016 a Frenchman named Ludo Maso did what every boy dreams of, eating 10 different cheese varieties under a vehicle.
You can check out more wacky cheese records and see videos of them here.
New York has a fantastic selection of regional cheeses, and I urge you to give yourself stomach problems trying every single one of them. Here are 8 spots on the Central NY cheese trail you can hit immediately: