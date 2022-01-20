Cheese lovers rejoice: It’s National Cheese Lovers Day! Or as I like to call it: Thursday.

I have a cheese problem. Roquefort, asiago, provolone, brie, gorgonzola, manchego, Monterey jack, gouda, feta, parmesan, or the neon yellow stuff in a spray can -- I don't care what kind it is, I want it in my mouth.

To celebrate this holiest of days, I've compiled my favorite facts about the greatest foodstuff ever created by man:

U.S. IS BEST

According to the website Statista, the United States is the largest producer of cheese, with roughly six million metric tons per year. Among the individual states, predictably, Wisconsin leads the pack at over 3 billion pounds. New York ranks fifth overall at over 850 million pounds. Independently, I rank 17th at 96 million pounds, narrowly edging out Maryland. This might be why I have bubble guts 24/7.

LONGEST CHEESE PULL

A cheese pull is one of the sexiest food acts to witness. Pizza commercials love them. An Italian man named Carlo Alberto Orecchia pulled a 41.5 inch string of cheese from a pizza in 2016.

FASTEST TIME TO EAT A BLOCK OF CHEDDAR

In 2013, a Canadian dude named Jonathan Clarke consumed a 500-gram block (1.1 pounds) of cheddar in three minutes. He was backed up for three years.

MOST SLICES OF CHEESE PLACED ON FACE WHILE STANDING ON ONE LEG

Rank one up for the Americans in this most important of categories: Kary Kull placed seven slices of cheese on his face while balancing on one leg. Hey, somebody had to do it.

MOST TYPES OF CHEESE EATEN UNDER A CAR

In 2016 a Frenchman named Ludo Maso did what every boy dreams of, eating 10 different cheese varieties under a vehicle.

You can check out more wacky cheese records and see videos of them here.

New York has a fantastic selection of regional cheeses, and I urge you to give yourself stomach problems trying every single one of them. Here are 8 spots on the Central NY cheese trail you can hit immediately:

These 8 Spots on the Central New York Cheese Trail Are Pretty 'Grate' "Central New York’s cheesemakers are combining forces to elevate your culinary experience in the Heart of New York!"

Hop aboard the Central New York Cheese Trail , where 8 different vendors are teaming up to bring you straight to the "gouda" stuff, if ya know what we mean.

Here's the different places you can visit. Don't forget to pick up a trail card from any of these participating locations! If you go to all of them, you can win an insulated tote bag (which is super nice, by the way.)



Fall In Love With Cheese And Drinks At Board And Bar Charcuterie Of Syracuse If you love cheese, drinks, seafood and more, you'll want to head out to Board and Bar Charcuterie of Syracuse.

