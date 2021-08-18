The Perfect Roadtrip: Eat Your Heart Out On The Central NY Cheese Trail

Cheese lovers, here's something to talk about: The Central New York Cheese Trail!

Who knew that this was even a thing? Central New York cheese makers have teamed up with Oneida County Tourism for an experience that is pretty 'grate' if you know what we mean.

Supported by Madison, Oneida, Otsego and Herkimer Counties, the Central New York cheese trail is a great weekend activity for everyone in the family. While taking a trip on the cheese trail, you'll gain so much knowledge about the agricultural product.

From goat farms, to butter churns, to cheese curds, you’ll want to visit them all, and make sure you do—pick up a trail card at any of the participating producers listed.

The best part is, if you work your way through the whole cheese trail, you'll score an insulated tote back (which from what I hear are pretty nice!)

Aall different kinds of cheeses and locally made products while you're on the trail. You can definitely tackle this in a weekend, or a day if you're feeling up for the drive.

These 8 Spots on the Central New York Cheese Trail Are Pretty 'Grate' "Central New York’s cheesemakers are combining forces to elevate your culinary experience in the Heart of New York!"

Hop aboard the Central New York Cheese Trail , where 8 different vendors are teaming up to bring you straight to the "gouda" stuff, if ya know what we mean.

Here's the different places you can visit. Don't forget to pick up a trail card from any of these participating locations! If you go to all of them, you can win an insulated tote bag (which is super nice, by the way.)



