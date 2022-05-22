Grab Your Camera! Tour This Breathtaking Cherry Blossom Field In Upstate NY

If you're searching for the perfect backdrop for your next photoshoot, look no further than this tree farm in Upstate New York.

If you haven't already, you need to come visit The Cherry Orchard in Sodus, New York. These beautiful trees are raised and manicured by Lake Breeze Fruit Farm Inc. along the shoreline of Lake Ontario in Wayne County.

Credit - John Kucko Digital via Facebook Credit - John Kucko Digital via Facebook loading...

An area more historically known for it's vast amount of apple trees and farms is also home to this massive field of Cherry Blossoms. This is just one of the many cherry fields the farm owns.

When picked in late July, the filling made from the cherries will go to fill pies across America.

Credit - John Kucko Digital via Facebook Credit - John Kucko Digital via Facebook loading...

With a field this size and owning others just like it, around how many cherries will they actually harvest from the field during the season?

In total, this field alone can harvest up to 400 tons of cherries each year. Combine this with the other fields, it adds up to over 800 tons of cherries come harvest time.

Credit - John Kucko Digital via Facebook Credit - John Kucko Digital via Facebook loading...

Did we mention cherries aren't the only fruits Lake Breeze grows? They are also a large producer of apples as well. Which is no surprise coming from apple picking country in Wayne County.

They also serve as a major shipping and receiving hub, along with custom hauling and a host of fruit storage options.

Credit - John Kucko Digital via Facebook Credit - John Kucko Digital via Facebook loading...

Drone Over Cohoes Falls Produces Stunning Images of this Natural Wonder

2021 Winter Carnival Ice Palace in Saranac Lake is Totally Tubular This year's Ice Palace in Saranac Lake is like totally tubular man. The finishing touches are being put on the 80s themed palace for the annual Winter Carnival.