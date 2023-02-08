The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for a ready-to-eat stuffed chicken product. I'm starting to feel like a broken record. Over the past few days, I have been writing about several food recalls.

The stuffed chicken product at the center of the recall may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. The product should not be consumed. The product is no longer available for consumers to purchase in stores.

The broccoli stuffed chicken breast product was produced by Vanguard Culinary Group, LTD, a Fayetteville, N.C. company, on December 3, 2022. It appears to be a product sold at ALDI.

16 oz (1 lb.) vacuum sealed trays containing “PARK STREET DELI Broccoli Stuffed Chicken BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST HAND STUFFED WITH BROCCOLI & CHEDDAR AU GRATIN” with a use by date of 1/30/2023.

The product has the establishment number “P-8334” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to grocery stores in New York, as well as, Alabama, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. FSIS is concerned that the product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers, even though it has been removed from stores. The products should not be consumed. Return it to the store of purchase or throw it away.

Consumers reported to FSIS that the product was raw, even though it was labeled as fully-cooked. If you consumed the product and are concerned about any illness or injury, contact a healthcare provider.

