Great News! Chicken Wing Prices Will Go Down Soon

Good news, Buffalo - our city’s most famous delicacy is about to get less expensive.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the price of chicken wings is projected to finally come down, to the joy of hungry fans everywhere.

At the beginning of the pandemic, due to more people eating meals at home, the cost of chicken wings skyrocketed to more than double in price. It even led famous chain restaurants to start offering thighs instead of wings due to high demand.

Now, according to Fabio Sandri, CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (the second largest producer of chicken in the United States) on a recent investor call, “the weakest part of the bird has been the wings, which is very interesting because last year wings were really the highlight.”

Meaning - because more people have switched to different cuts of chicken, and the demand for wings has gone down.

This could be a potential sign of good things to come in terms of the price of meat in general, as inflation has caused the cost of beef, chicken, turkey, and pork to skyrocket due to recent inflation.

However, don’t get too excited - inflation is tricky, after all. Now that the overall cost of chicken wings is looking like it will decrease, the demand could once again escalate, leaving us right back where we started when the price of wings started going up in 2020.

Here are the current local costs of Buffalo’s most famous local chicken wings:

Bar Bill Tavern - 10 for $15.95

Elmo's Bar & Grill - 10 for $16.09

Duff’s Famous Wings - 10 for $16.99

Anchor Bar - 10 for $17.49

Wingnutz - 10 for $18

