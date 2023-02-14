Five members of the Amish community, including three young children under the age of five, were sent to the hospital after being ejected from their horse-drawn-buggy in what authorities say was an accident caused by a drunk driver.

That is according to New York State Police officials who say a two-year-old child was the most seriously injured, listed in critical condition following the crash on Powell Road in the town of Trenton on Saturday night. The other four injured included a four-month-old-child, who suffered a facial laceration and a three-year-old who sustained a head laceration, along with two adults, police said.

Funerals Held For Amish Girls Murdered In Pennsylvania Schoolhou Photo Credit - Chris Hondros / Getty Images loading...

Troopers say the buggy was struck by a pickup operated by 58-year-old Douglas Clark of Barneveld. After the collision overturned the buggy, ejecting all five, troopers say Clark initially left the scene but did return a short time later.

Clark was not injured but is facing several charges including Aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of .21% troopers said, along with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident in the first-degree, Failure to Exercise Due to Care, Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving an Animal and Following Too Closely.

Clark was issued appearance tickets on those charges and is due to appear in Town of Trenton Court later this month, police said.

