NYSP: Intoxicated Wrong Way Driver, Left Accident Scene

Police say a wrong way driver who was involved in an accident on a New York highway left the scene and later had a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit.

According to New York State Police, they received a call regarding a wrong way driver on I-287 in White Plains at around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night. The caller indicated the driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane.

Troopers say that vehicle, a 2020 Nissan Rogue, had struck a trailer while driving in the wrong direction and then fled the scene.

Police say they were able to track down the vehicle and the driver, Ariella Richardson of Ardsley, NY. When police tested her blood alcohol content and say it registered 0.21%, which is almost three times the legal limit.

Richardson, 24, has been charged with aggravated DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor, and multiple violation of New York State's Vehicle and Traffic Laws.

She was turned over a sober third party, troopers said, and released on appearance tickets. She's due to answer the charges in court later this month.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

