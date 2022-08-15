Amish Buggy Hit by SUV, Man Critical and Horse is Dead
New York State Police say the Amish driver of a horse and buggy is in critical condition after an SUV ran into the back of the buggy in the North Country. Police say the horse was killed in the crash.
Police say, 39-year-old Samuel A. Hostetler of LaFargeville was operating his horse and buggy when an SUV crashed into the rear end of the horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was struck by the SUV being driven by 29-year-old Troy J. Weaver, also of LaFargeville. According to a release by State Police, Weaver came upon the much slower buggy as he came over the top of a hill on Route 15.
Hostetler was taken to a Watertown hospital with a spinal injury, and then was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he is listed in critical condition, according to police. A 21-year-old passenger in the buggy, Morris Hostetler, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a Watertown hospital, police said.
According to State Police, Weaver was not injured and was ticketed for unsafe driving.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Celebrities Who Lived in Haunted Houses
Amazing Photos from the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductions in Cooperstown, NY