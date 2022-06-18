Ezra Miller has reportedly found themselves in more trouble.

According to The Daily Beast, a mother and her 12-year-old child have been granted a protection order against The Flash actor. The news comes after the family alleged that the actor menaced their family on Feb. 2 in their downstairs neighbor’s home and acted inappropriately toward the nonbinary child.

During the reported incident, a conversation about board games allegedly went sideways when Miller became upset and aggressive. The neighbor alleges Miller had a gun in one side of their jacket.

"I’ve talked extensively with your child, and they have a lot of power to them. At one point, you’re going to realize that you don’t have any control over them anymore. They’re an elevated being, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them," Miller allegedly said at one point while conversing with the child's parent.

The actor then allegedly turned toward the mother, who dresses goth, and asked if she wanted to drink their blood after accusing them of being a vampire.

Afterwards, they allegedly moved the child closer and showered them with compliments, hugging them and touching their hips.

According to the child, "They [Miller] automatically were just weirdly drawn to me and kept talking about how they love my outfit and love my style, and kept going on and on about how it was great. It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after he’d yelled at my mother and she was crying."

Miller reportedly apologized for the incident, only to return on June 4 dressed as a cowboy.

The protection order features interviews with the child, the mother and the neighbor who was present at the time the incident occurred.

At time of reporting, the case file has not been posted on the court’s online system. As a result, the official complaint made by the mother is currently unavailable.

Meanwhile, the parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes requested that a court issue a protective order against Miller just last week. The documents allege that Miller met Tokata when they were 12 and Miller was 23. Additionally, the documents allege that Miller "uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata."

The parents also accused Miller of influencing Tokata’s decision to come out as nonbinary transgender. However, Miller has been unable to be served since the court has been unable to find them.

As of reporting, neither Miller nor their representative have commented on the matter.