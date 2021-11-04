Take An Enchanting Stroll Down ‘Christmas On Main Street’ In Old Forge

Need a little Christmas? Old Forge is announcing plans for their annual Christmas on Main Street event for 2021.

Bring on the snow, shopping, wagon rides, Christmas lights, and Santa for Christmas On Mainstreet in Old Forge happening on Friday November 26th, Saturday November 27th, and Sunday November 28th.

The weekend events include photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, old-fashioned horse-drawn wagon rides, a tree lighting, a light parade, face painting, Zoo Mobile, Candy Cane Hunt, Reindeer Fun Run, Santa Express Train, and holiday arts and crafts at The View and Ace Hardware. Here's a look at some key events and times:

Horse, Wagaon, and Tractor Rides- These will be happening between Noon and 4PM on each day. Reservations are needed and will be taken on a first come basis. To make a reservation email: Waggingitadk@gmail.com

ADK Christmas on Main Holiday Parade: 5:15pm on Friday, November 26th.

Illusionist Leon Etienne- Leon will be exciting audiences at The Strand Theatre with two shows on Friday, November 26th at 2PM and 8PM, and two shows on Saturday, November 27th at 2PM and 8PM.

2021 Christmas on Main Street In Inlet

Inlet is planning Christmas on Main Street the same weekend just North of Old Forge. They will have a tree lighting, tour of Maple Sugarworks, a scavenger hunt, a basket raffle, the Holiday Dog Parade, Candy Cane Hunt, Ugly Sweater Contest, free jingle bells, a drop box for letters to Santa, and more. You can read their full schedule of events, also get a full list of all activities online here.

