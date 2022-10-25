Stroll Through Old Forge to Celebrate a Christmas on Main Street
It'll soon begin to look a lot like Christmas in the Adirondacks.
Make plans to stroll through Christmas on Main Street for a magical weekend in Old Forge, New York. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in town to kick off the holiday season with old-fashioned horse-drawn wagon rides, a light parade, face painting, Zoo Mobile, a Candy Cane Hunt, Reindeer Fun Run, and the official tree lighting.
Christmas on Main Street
Christmas on Main Street will be held on Thanksgiving weekend from Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27. The official Christmas tree lighting with Santa is planned for Friday at 5:30 PM.
We can't wait for the streets to be bustling with families and hopefully for the snow to be falling. We hope you will join us for this magical holiday weekend here in Old Forge.
Learn more at the Christmas on Main Street Facebook page or at ADKChristmasonMain.com.
Inlet Christmas on Main Street
Old Forge isn't the only Main Street town kicking off the holidays on Thanksgiving weekend. Inlet is also a holiday Christmas on Main Street. A tree lighting, scavenger hunt, Holiday Dog Parade, and Ugly Sweater Contest are planned. There's even a drop box for letters to Santa. You can read their full schedule of events and activities online and even get a map you can print out so you don't miss any of the holiday fun.