The City of Utica has released guidelines for trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

For those planning door-to-door trick-or-treating, city officials say the standard COVID-19 guidelines we've come accustomed to should be followed, including mask wearing and 6-foot social distancing.

''The City also advises that children should only trick or treat in close proximity to their homes and not in multiple areas throughout the city,'' a release from the Mayor's office said.

Also, the release says the Utica Police Department encourages the public to comply with Department of Health guidelines in avoiding congregations of more than 50 people, including those who are attending Halloween parties.

Meanwhile, the City of Rome has also released guidance for Halloween. Among the recommendations from Mayor Jackie Izzo is that, if you plan to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters that you leave your porch light on. If you don't plan to, keep it off.

Read the City of Rome's Halloween guidelines here.

------------------------------------------------------------------