City Of Rome Issues Trick Or Treating Guidelines

The City of Rome is issuing guidelines for trick or treating amid the coronavirus.

"Due to the ongoing restrictions surrounding activities occurring during the coronavirus, we are issuing guidelines to assist those that wish to participate in Halloween festivities with the goal of promoting a safe and healthy trick or treating experience." said Mayor Jackie Izzo and Rome Police Chief Kevin Beach.

Residents who would like to participate should leave their porch light on and greet children on the porch or other outdoor space.

Those who do not wish to participate should leave their porch light off.

Children should trick or treat in their local neighborhoods and should not be driven to other areas of the city.

And masks will be required for all trick or treaters and their chaperones.

Rome Police will be monitoring neighborhoods on Halloween for safety and compliance.

