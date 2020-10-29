Clinton High Shifting Schedule Due to COVID-19

The Clinton Central School District is shifting their hybrid schedule due to possible COVID-19 exposures at their high school. The other schools in Clinton will remain open to the normal hybrid schedule.

The high school will be fully remote instruction for all students on Friday, October 30th after school officials were informed of a positive COVID student in Cohort 2 at the high school.

The school sent out an alert to parents on Thursday. "Contact tracing is underway and affected people will be notified as needed," according to the alert.

Earlier in the week, Clinton Middle School went fully remote on Monday, October 26th, after a middle school student tested positive last weekend. The middle school is now open to hybrid learning.