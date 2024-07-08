Yet another popular area business unexpectedly folded with the owners saying they couldn't do anything to stop it.

Central New York continues to suffer loss after loss in the business scene. Recently, the area said goodbye to the family-owned business Mazzullo and Sons Carpet & Flooring in Oneida, which opened in 1948, as well as Hollywood Restaurant in Auburn, which had been a community staple for over 90 years.

Both closed due to the owners retiring, but other businesses in the area didn't have that luxury. One example is the sudden closure of the BNY Mellon location at the Oriskany Business Park, which pinned the blame squarely on the Bank of New York for going fully remote.

That wasn't the only closure blamed on a state entity. Late last month, a small business was forced to cease operations by New York State, seemingly out of the blue.

Now, the grim reaper has come for Clinton. Over the weekend, the Subway located at 32 College Street abruptly closed with little warning.

This is the sign that met me as I strolled up to the store after a 4-hour long drive back from Connecticut.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, this store is now permanently closed. We would like to thank you for your patronage over the past many years and extend to you our gratitude for your business. We hope you will recall fondly our little store and its place in this wonderful community. It has truly been a pleasure to serve you.

It was then I noticed that all the windows were covered in cardboard or paper so no one could peer inside.

At this time, further details regarding why this exact Subway was marked for closure have not been forthcoming. Additionally, the store is still marked as open on the official Subway website.

It also appears that this may not have been the only Subway to close its doors last weekend. WFMZ in Pennsylvania reported a store that's been in operation for 20 years in Bethlehem abruptly closed with no warning.

It's no secret that the food industry is struggling to keep up with changing consumer spending habits, inflation, and ongoing supply chain issues. Just this year, Applebee's and Red Lobster abruptly closed a string of stores to stay afloat, while the major grocery chain Stop & Shop was forced to shutter several "underperforming" stores to continue operations.

It is likely we will continue seeing sudden closures of businesses that we otherwise would have thought were "safe." This particular Subway in Clinton was a hotspot for hungry high school and college students, in addition to being strategically located near the green that always sees heavy foot traffic.

Then again, perhaps even Subway's high menu prices got the better of the major company. Late last month, Subway North America President Doug Fry acknowledged Americans are seeking out cheaper dining options of quality and introduced a new snack item to the menu.

However, not even $3 snack wraps were able to save the Clinton Subway - if money was the issue to begin with.

What do you think? Are the Subway heydays over? Also, what business do you hope moves into the now vacant building?

