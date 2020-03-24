CNY Contractor Overwhelmed When Company Replaces Stolen Tools

A central New York construction worker got choked up after getting his livelihood back thanks to Stanley Black & Decker and Curtis Lumber.

Buzzy Brown lost everything when his brand new trailer was stolen in Oneida. When Stanley Black & Decker heard about it, they reached out to help. "When I read the story I wanted to see if there was something our company could possibly do to help," said Dan Bonacci.

Help they did. Thousands of dollars worth or tools came in and the gesture left Brown speechless. "I don't have words," said Buzzy as he choked back tears. "Thank you so much. I didn't really expect this. It's overwhelming."

Curtis Lumber helped too. "We want to cover anything Dewalt doesn't have or can't replace," said Julie West.

The folks at Stanley Black & Decker and Curtis Lumber understand the importance of hard work and wanted to get Buzzy on the job. "I don't look at it like that," said Buzzy. "I just look at it as helping people. Now I can get back to work, helping people."

First Buzzy is going to take some time going through all his new tools. He didn't even want to get back in the truck to drive home. "It feels like Christmas. I'm going to stay back here in the trailer."

The trailer was taken from Knotty Pine Diner in Wamspville sometime between Sunday night on March 1st and Monday morning. It's still missing and a reward is being offered for any information. If you know anything, please call 315-335-1889 or police.