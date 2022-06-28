Have you seen this bike? Some lowlife stole it from a woman in Herkimer, New York, and her daughter wants your help in finding it.

The purple three-wheeled bike was taken out of a neighbor's backyard, Rachel Jones shared on Facebook. It belongs to her mother and she wants it back.

Friends and family living in Herkimer or in the area, if you see this bike could please let me or the Herkimer Police Department know.

Rachel is hoping the power of social media can help her find the purple bike and bring it back home. "My mother loves this bike," Rachel wrote. "Please if you have information pass it along."

Credit - Rachel Jones Credit - Rachel Jones loading...

Surely, a bike that unique would stand out if someone was riding it down the street.

Anyone with information can contact Rachel on Facebook or call the Herkimer Police Department at 315-866-4330. Some things do find a way back home.

Lost Family Photos Find Way Back Home

If a picture is worth a thousand words, what are 100 worth? For the family that thought the old photos were lost forever, priceless.

Several old photos were found in a house in Syracuse. David Haas of Syracuse History turned to social media and was able to locate Eb Farrow, the great-niece of Alice and H.E. Johnson, who used to own the home on West Lafayette Avenue. "Eb actually grew up in the home along with many of the other family members seen in the 100 or so photos that range from 1940 to 1990. She was beyond grateful that the photos were saved and still exist."

Credit - David Haas/Syracuse History Credit - David Haas/Syracuse History loading...

Rumored Haunted Mansion in Camden Goes From Spooky to Spectacular A historic mansion from the 1800s that was once rumored to be haunted has gone from spooky to spectacular.