While New York State requires a license to operate an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that does not mean you are licensed to ride it on public streets/roads, highways or sidewalks.

In fact, state law also prohibits the use of ATVs - including dirt bikes and motorized bicycles - in such areas unless otherwise designated with a posted sign. There are specific areas were ATVs are permitted to briefly cross highways to rejoin a trail, but again they are they marked.

Of late, police in CNY have ticketed driver's for illegal use of the vehicles in areas where they are not permitted.

Nine out of ten people we asked were confused about this: Motorized bicycles are considered to be ATVs in New York. That's right, while harmless looking and very quite compared to some others on the list, motorized bicycles, are also illegal to operate on public roads, highways, sidewalks and parking lots - and any place else that is designated for public motor vehicle traffic.

Last weekend, Rome Police ticketed three men who officers say were taunting them before eventually being located and ticketed. The incident happened on Sunday (May 14) near South James Street and Erie Boulevard West, police said. After attempted to stop the trio, officers say the men took off, but were spotted soon after by another police unit walking the bikes to a Lombino's Market on Floyd Ave. Officers say the three men were found hiding in the back of the store, with each being issues almost 20 tickets, police said on Facebook:

The riders are as follows:

• John V. Balanean, 27 years-old of Rome • Tyrell M. McClendon, 29 years-old of Rome • Adrian J. Coonrod, 28 years-old of Rome

All three were charged with Reckless Endangerment, Rome City Code – Off Road Vehicles, Reckless Driving, Unlawfully Fleeing and Officer and approximately fifteen vehicle and traffic tickets each.

Police in Utica said earlier this month they had recently impounded five dirt bikes and issued several tickets to the operators for illegal operation in the city, it was reported.

Similarly, cops in Syracuse cited a flood of complaints from residents about such activity, resulting in tickets and seizures. In one such incident, it was reported that the owner of an ATV faces a ticket, a $500 fine and approximately $2,000 in additional costs in order to get his dirt bike back.

The license to operate to an ATV is only for use properly designated areas, or on land you own. Riders can use them on private property, but have the permission of the land's owners to do so, officials say.

Additionally, see this list from the NYS DMV regarding additional areas were ATV use is never allowed.

