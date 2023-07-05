Mosquitos are much more than annoyance than can spoil a backyard barbeque or a campfire. The tiny flying inspects are always looking for new hosts, using their tube-mouths (called proboscis) to suck blood from their victims, leaving itchy raised bumps on your skin.

Because of the number of hosts a mosquito will feast on, they are a known and prolific spreader of viruses and disease - some of which can cause death. Among the deadliest are Malaria, West Nile Virus, Dengue, Zika, Yellow Fever and many others, according to experts at Pfizer.

Experts say standing water, even the small amount that can collect in an old tire, are a common breeding ground for mosquitos. photo credit: Canva

Another lesser-known virus spread by pesky critters has been detected in Upstate New York.

Recent testing on a population of mosquitos in the Madison County town of Sullivan has found the Jamestown Canyon Virus.

The town of Sullivan in Madison County, NY. via Google Maps

What is the James Canyon Virus?

The Jamestown Canyon Virus can be fatal in some cases, warns the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms of Jamestown Canyon are similar to those of a cold or flu in most cases, officials say. They include fever, headache and fatigue, along with cough, sore throat or a runny nose.

Canva

Severe cases of the virus can cause more serious conditions including encephalitis - which involves infection and brain or the membranes around your brain and spinal cord. In these cases, symptoms will include stiff neck, confusion, loss of your coordination, difficulty with speech and even seizures, the CDC says.

While fatalities associated with Jamestown Canyon Virus are rare, they do happen, says the CDC.

Mosquito bites leave a red, itchy bumps on your skin. photo credit: Canva

The agency also says of those infected with a severe case of Jamestown Canyon, about half of them require hospitalization.

If you think you've been infected with Jamestown Canyon Virus, you are urged to contact you healthcare provider.

Bug spray is a common way to fend off inspects like mosquitos. photo credit: Canva

The CDC says there is currently no medication that is recommended to fight the disease. Rather, in most cases the treatment is similar to a cough, cold or flu:

Rest

Drink a lot of fluids

Use over the counter pair relief medicine

In more severe cases involving hospitalization, treatments include more powerful pair killers and intravenous fluid supplementation, officials say.

In addition to using bug spray or wearing long sleeves and pants to protect yourself from mosquitos, below are recommendations on how to help keep the pesky insects away from your yard and home.

