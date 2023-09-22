Nearly two dozen students were discharged from the hospital on Friday, one day after a deadly bus rollover crash along Interstate 84 in Orange County.

A bus full of Long Island high school students and a handful of adults was headed to a band camp when the accident happened in Wawayanda, NY, about 60 miles north of New York City. Although 22 students were released from the hospital on Friday, there are still reports that more than a dozen students and two adults are still hospitalized. Five are still considered to be in critical condition, officials said

The deceased have been identified as 77-year-old Beatrice Ferrari of Farmingdale and 43-year-old Gina Pellettieri from Massapequa. Pellettieri was the school's band director, according to reports.

State Police are asking anyone who may have dash camera footage of the accident to contact NYSP Troop F at 845-344-5300.

