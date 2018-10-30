CNY Faces Flooding Concerns with More Rain on the Horizon
The Mohawk Valley could be in line for flooding by week's end as there is the potential that heavy rain could cover the area Wednesday through Friday.
The National Weather Service notes that wet fall season has left the ground very saturated and unable to absorb more water. Additional rain is forecast for the area and raises concerns about potential flooding.
The forecast is calling for rain to begin Wednesday afternoon and possibly last through Friday night