CNY Family Christmas Card Debacle Even Santa Can’t Fix! You Have to See to Believe

We've all experienced a mix-up a time or two. But nothing tops this family Christmas card debacle that Santa can't even fix. You have to see it to believe it.

Tom Kaulback and his family took photos during a trip to St Lucia over Thanksgiving. "We haven’t done family pictures in a few years," said Tom.

They decided when they got back home to Canastota, New York they would use the family photos for their Christmas cards they send out every year. "We sent them to Shutterfly to make some cards for us."

Credit - Tom Kaulback

Tom and his wife, Casey waited and waited for the cards to arrive so they could get them in the mail in time for Christmas. "After going back and forth with tracking issues we never received the cards," said Tom. "We felt it was determined we'd never get these cards.

A call was made to see if a new order could be expedited to get the cards in time to send out to friends and family. "The cards were finally delivered but it went to our neighbor," Tom said.

But what was inside the envelope was not what the family ordered. "My wife opened them up and said 'what is this.'"

What it was - a completely different family! They weren't even the same nationality.

Credit - Tom Kaulback

The company had sent Christmas cards with another family on the front. "But the envelopes had our name and address on the back to send out to people."

Credit - Tom Kaulback

Tom tried to find the family on his Christmas card so he could get them to the right owner. "I tried locating them on social media and Google but I had no luck."

The good news is the correct Christmas cards from the Kaulback's did eventually arrive. "They just came in the mail the other day," said Tom.

Credit - Tom Kaulback

Although the mixup was an annoyance, Tom says they didn't bother calling the company about it for a second time. "We were getting everything ready here to host family dinner and Christmas and we weren't going to let some cards drag down our holiday spirit."

Instead of complaining, Tom and Casey had a little fun with the wrong cards. "It’s a good-looking family, so into our envelopes, they went. We got stamps and sent them out too."

We wish we could have been there when one of Kaulback's friends or family members opened up this year's Christmas card, only to find an entirely different family.

