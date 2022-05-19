Be The Next Food & Agriculture Innovator In NY And Win $3 Million

You could win big money and change the world of food and agriculture with this annual competition returning to New York State.

The Grow-NY Food & Agriculture Competition is back for it's fourth year in New York State. The annual event brings innovators in food and agriculture from around the globe together to find ways to better our region's rapidly changing ecosystem.

Funded by Empire State Development through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative, the competition is administered by Cornell's Center for Regional Economic Advancement.

The competition has drawn interest from over 1,000 businesses in it's four years, coming from 32 different states and 37 countries. To date, over $9 million dollars has been awarded to winners, along with many mentorship and networking opportunities.

This year, a total of $3-million is up for grabs. Finalists will each get to pitch their business ideas in person, with a shot to win up to $1-million in funding for themselves. All winners are required to create a plan to grow jobs, connect with local partners, and make a strong contribution to the economy in Upstate New York.

Grow-NY is currently accepting applications until July 1st. Finalists will then be selected this September, with the competition being held in November.

If you're interested in this incredible opportunity, apply today at Grow-NY's website. You could be the next leader in agricultural innovation in New York State.

