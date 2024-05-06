For those who have their heart set on becoming a veterinarian, they need to absolutely consider this university in Central New York.

Experts from the U.S. Career Institute looked into the colleges that offer degree in veterinary sciences to determine the best of the best.

Universities were ranked on several key factors, including academic reputation, employer reputation, and number of grads with successful careers. Schools also earned marks for the number of academic papers that cited research that came from their institutions.

First place went to University of California, Davis, which has been pumping out graduates since 1905. The university is also famous for its UC Davis Veterinary School, which opened its doors in 1948.

But enough about California, let's focus on us.

Here in New York, the second best school to obtain a veterinary degree is right here in Ithaca. Cornell University, which has been a force in the educational realm since 1865, earned high marks for its animal hospital, which provides students "luxury of a hands-on experience in diagnosing and treating animals."

All schools were ranked on a sliding scale of 100 points and Cornell secured 92.4 out of 100.

Cornell has more than a College for Veterinary Medicine, it also has hyper-focused curriculums for all types of animal care, from treating wildlife to livestock.

The university also runs several animal hospitals that treat a variety of species and a few of them are dedicated solely to horses, wildlife, farm animals, and even tiny animals.

Basically, if you want to be a veterinarian that treats more than cats and dogs, this is the place you want to go. Getting a degree here tends to carry a lot of weight in the veterinary care world.

Here's all the schools that made the top 10 on the Career Institute's list:

University of California, Davis Cornell University Colorado State University University of Pennsylvania Ohio State University Texas A&M University University of Minnesota Twin Cities University of Wisconsin-Madison Iowa State University North Carolina State University

While getting into any of these schools is a challenge within itself, in addition to the amount of money and time is spent to obtain a degree, the Career Institute said going to any of the above schools is worth it.

Said their VP of Marketing, Holly Cook, "Although the acceptance rate for top schools is very strict and can be extremely difficult to get into, the education these institutions provide has produced some of the most highly equipped and trusted vets in the U.S."

