CNY Region, Madison County Set To Open On Friday

The Central New York Region, which includes Madison and Onondaga Counties, has met all seven criteria to begin phase one of re-opening on Friday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during his daily coronavirus briefing at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse on Thursday.

Phase one businesses include construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, select retail for curbside pickup only and agriculture

Madison County Board Chairman John Becker says they're excited to be moving forward on getting the local economy back up and running.

But in order to stay on the course, Becker says everybody will need to work together, which means social distancing and wearing masks.

“We have worked hard as a community to limit the spread of COVID-19. Our fight is not over, but we are one step closer to the end of this,” said Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “It is important to remember as we reopen to continue to wear face coverings when you are unable to maintain social distancing and to practice good hygiene.”

Oneida County and the Mohawk Valley Region will also begin re-opening on Friday.

Governor Cuomo is advising caution and diligence as regions of the state get set to re-open.

Cuomo says the daily monitoring of numbers and infection rates now falls on local authorities.

He also says the state has comprehensive data set on their website with relevant COVID-19 figures.