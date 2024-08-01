Emma Falkenmeyer is just 18-years-old, but the Sherrill native has already accomplished more for her community than many people thrice her age.

Falkenmeyer, a recent graduate of VVS High School, was crowned one of Hormel Foods' 10 under 20 Food Heroes of 2024.

The program highlights those under 20 who are "driven by a shared passion to make a lasting impact on their communities and shape a brighter food future." Winners are invited to Hormel Foods' headquarters in Austin, Minnesota, to speak with industry leaders and will be awarded a financial grant to further their advocacy work.

Falkenmeyer was honored for creating School Lunch Pals, a program aiming to eradicate school lunch debt within in the district. Since its inception in 2023, the project raised over $7,000 and helped clear the debt of more than 3,100 lunches.

Before heading to Northeastern University, Falkenmeyer sat down with Townsquare Media to speak about her honor, the future of School Lunch Pals, and her bright future.

Courtesy Emma Falkenmeyer/Hormel Foods Courtesy Emma Falkenmeyer/Hormel Foods loading...

What first inspired you to create School Lunch Pals and what drove you to finally make this dream of yours to a reality?

"After various personal experiences with student lunch debt and witnessing other friends experience it too, I decided to become more informed on this issue. I learned that not all buildings in my district met State funding qualifications for Universal Free Lunch in the 2022 - 2023 year. As of January 2023, my district had a School Lunch Debt of over $25,000 for the 2022-2023 school year.

This amount of debt seemed incredible for my small district of about 1,800 students. What I know for sure is that little by little, a little becomes a lot, and I believed I could do my part to help pay down this debt. With the encouragement of my parents, mentor, and district administrators, I embarked upon my first fundraising initiative to help chip away at my District's Lunch debt."

What resources did you use to create this incredible initiative? What helped you most in bringing School Lunch Pals across the finish line?

"Throughout my experience working on this project, I had overwhelming support and worked closely with my High School Principal, Mrs. Carrie Hodkinson, and District Superintendent, Mrs. Martha Group. They explained the nuances surrounding School Lunch Debt and helped me understand how State Funded Universal Free Lunch works.

My parents, Katie and Aaron Falkenmeyer, and my mentor, Garrett Law, guided me on the administrative aspects of this fundraising initiative. My friends at school were instrumental in helping me put on school fundraisers by giving up lunch periods and study halls.

Without community involvement and generous donations none of this would be possible."

What was it like balancing your calendar to ensure you gave SLP the attention it needed without taking away from your other commitments and responsibilities?

"Throughout my High School career, I balanced school work, various varsity sports and club activities, and worked multiple jobs.

I was able to incorporate School Lunch Pals into my schedule by becoming very efficient with my time management."

What surprising thing did you learn about yourself and your community through the work you've done on behalf of School Lunch Pals?

"I was blown away by the level of community support School Lunch Pals received. The goal for our first Valentine's Day fundraiser was $50, but by the end of the 3-day campaign we had raised over $1,000. I could not believe just how generous our small community could be."

How did you push past the negative voices who tried to dissuade you from going forward with this program? Did anyone try to stop you?

"People who expressed doubt and discouragement only fueled my fire. You will inevitably face adversity, but one of the greatest lessons I learned was how to find a 'Thank You' in the negativity"

What is your favorite School Lunch Pals memory?

"Although I loved each of my fundraising campaigns, a memory I treasure most is one summer day after work. I walked over to my School Lunch Pals P.O. Box and found numerous envelopes waiting to be opened. I am still in awe of this financially generous community."

Who will help you run SLP while you are away in college?

"Starting this Fall, School Lunch Pals will be absorbed by the VVS Interact Club, which focuses on service above self. I am thrilled to be passing this fundraising initiative on to those who believe in supporting community efforts.

While at Northeastern University, I will continue to support School Lunch Pals and those participating in Interact Club."

Jeff Baker, group vice president of Retail Marketing at Hormel Foods, celebrated Falkenmeyer and the rest of the 2024 Food Heroes class:

Our 10 Under 20 Food Heroes continue to inspire us. These young people aren't waiting for a better world to appear on its own. They're out there making it happen, and we are amazed at what they've already accomplished at such young ages. Their work has already had an impact on their local communities and the world at large, and it is our sincere honor to recognize their efforts to bring about positive and meaningful change.

Townsquare Media Utica applauds Ms. Falkenmeyer for all the work she has done on behalf of her peers and community. Her hard work has already inspired the next generation, who will continue her mission to eradicate school lunch debt within the VVS school district and beyond.

Courtesy Emma Falkenmeyer Courtesy Emma Falkenmeyer loading...

If Ms. Falkenmeyer inspired you, check out the official School Lunch Pals website. You can also visit SLP's Facebook and Instagram.

Get our free mobile app

50 Celebrities Born In New York State Famous actors, musicians athletes and more! Here are 50 celebrities that were born in New York State. From Manhattan to Buffalo, Glens Falls to Schenectady and all the small towns and big cities in-between. Are any of these celebs from your town? Gallery Credit: Karolyi

5 Of America's 'Best' Sandwich Shops Found In New York State USA Today experts and readers named the 10 best deli's in America. New York State dominates the list.