Happy to See Cops in the Rear View? Why This CNY Family Was

After a long road to a full recovery, a woman saved by New York State Police along the side of a CNY highway is getting a chance to say 'Thank You.'

On Friday, Karolyn Scott got a chance to meet and thank the Troopers who gave her life-saving emergency care after she had become unconscious and stopped breathing while suffering what is often called a 'widow maker' heart attack, police said.

The incident happened in early February of this year along a stretch of I-81 in the town of Salina as Karolyn's husband was rushing her to the hospital. When she lost consciousness, her husband pulled the vehicle over and State Troopers Williams and Hudson fortunately arrived soon after, police said.

After performing CPR on Mrs. Scott, of Clay, Troopers utilized an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to 'shock' her back to life, police said. From there, she was taken to the hospital were she was placed in a coma for two weeks at St. Joseph's in Syracuse.

The good news is she has fully recovered.

Still grateful for their efforts, the Karolyn's husband, Robert, reached out the NYSP on Friday to say his wife had finally made a full recovery and wanted a chance to meet the Troopers who saved her life.

photo: Karolyn Scott (c) with NYS Troopers Williams and Hudson (via NYSP) photo: Karolyn Scott (c) with NYS Troopers Williams and Hudson (via NYSP) loading...

In a release from State Police, Troopers noted the deadly 'widow maker' heart attack is often devastating, with a survivability rate of just 1%, police said.

