Cocaine, Ghost Guns, Weapons Seized in Arrest of Yorkville Man

State Troopers and police in Yorkville arrested a local man on weapons and drug charges, and they seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine on Thursday, December 5, 2024. The New York State Police Troop D Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, uniform members, and the Yorkville Police Department executed a search warrant at 8 Seventh Street in the Village of Yorkville, in Oneida County.

Troopers say as a result of the search warrant, they entered a residence in Yorkville and arrested 37-year-old David S. Borowiec from Yorkville, NY in Oneida County. Borowiec was charged with the following:

•Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, class “C” Felony

•Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, class “D” Felony

•Criminal Possession of a Firearm, class a class “E” Felony

Troopers say, during the investigation and search of the residence they also confiscated three handguns, two of which were ghost guns, an AK-47, additional firearms, rounds of ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of cocaine were seized.

Troopers say, Borowiec was arraigned in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment, where he was committed to the Oneida County Jail where no bail was set.

