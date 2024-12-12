Cocaine, Ghost Guns, Weapons Seized in Arrest of Yorkville Man
State Troopers and police in Yorkville arrested a local man on weapons and drug charges, and they seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine on Thursday, December 5, 2024. The New York State Police Troop D Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, uniform members, and the Yorkville Police Department executed a search warrant at 8 Seventh Street in the Village of Yorkville, in Oneida County.
Troopers say as a result of the search warrant, they entered a residence in Yorkville and arrested 37-year-old David S. Borowiec from Yorkville, NY in Oneida County. Borowiec was charged with the following:
•Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, class “C” Felony
•Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, class “D” Felony
•Criminal Possession of a Firearm, class a class “E” Felony
Troopers say, during the investigation and search of the residence they also confiscated three handguns, two of which were ghost guns, an AK-47, additional firearms, rounds of ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of cocaine were seized.
Troopers say, Borowiec was arraigned in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment, where he was committed to the Oneida County Jail where no bail was set.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information to share regarding possible crimes, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections
Stars We Lost in 2022
Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman