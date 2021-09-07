For almost three days the public has been waiting for details on a fatal motorcycle crash that happened early Sunday morning on Oriskany Boulevard.

The Whitesboro Police Department has released a statement providing some information about what occurred. The statement also confirmed the accident happened following a police chase with another agency.

Police officials say a member of the Yorkville Police Department attempted to stop a motorcycle operator on Oriskany Boulevard near the border of Yorkville and Whitesboro. Police say when officers attempted to make the traffic stop, the motorcycle operator began fleeing the police officer and as a result crashed in the Village of Whitesboro between Clinton Street and Westmoreland Street. Police say the operator was killed as a result of the crash.

Whitesboro Police also wanted to make it clear that at no time was any officer from Whitesboro's department involved in the attempt to stop or pull over the motorcycle. Police officials say Whitesboro also has nothing to do with the investigation into the cause of the crash and only provided assistance at the scene and assistance in securing it.

The Whitesboro Police Department's statement also seemed to indicate that Yorkville Police and the State Attorney General's office would be handling the investigation. The identity of the crash victim has not been released and there are still several questions that need to be answered.

