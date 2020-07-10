Yorkville Police Looking For Vehicle Involved In Hit And Run

Yorkville Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run accident on Oriskany Boulevard on Thursday night.

Police say the driver of a blue pickup truck struck a nine-year old boy on his bicycle who was crossing the street and fled the scene without stopping.

The boy suffered head injuries.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the truck is asked to call the Yorkville PD at (315) 736-8331.

Police say anyone being asked to repair the vehicle could face criminal tampering charges.