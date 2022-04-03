COLD CASE: The 1997 Murder of Richard Aderson in Fishkill

While we all crave a juicy true crime story, whether it be on Dateline NBC or through our favorite Podcast, at the end of the day there are real families behind the stories.

Sadly, there are a handful of unsolved crimes that happened right here in the Hudson Valley. The Facebook page Hudson Valley Cold Cases And Missing People does a fantastic job of keeping the cold cases in the public eye.

Just recently, the Facebook group reminded us of a cold case that happened back in 1997. According to Unsolved Mysteries Richard Aderson, who was the assistant superintendent of Valley Central Schools, was on his way home from work on February 5th, 1997 eastbound on interstate 84 in Fishkill.

Aderson was then sideswiped by another car. It was reported that both drivers pulled to the side of the road about a mile and half past the Newburgh-Beacon Toll Plaza. There was a "heated argument" and Aderson asked the man who sideswiped him for his ID. That's when the man pulled out a gun and shot Aderson.

Richard was able to get to his car and dial 911 and give the police a description of the shooter, according to Unsolved Mysteries Wiki. Aderson (along with other witnesses) describe the shooter as:

White Male.

Late 40s to early 50s.

6'0" tall, very thin.

Bald/receding hairline.

Thin nose.

Glasses

Bearded.

The killer allegedly drove a 1997 Jeep Cherokee-like vehicle which might have been green with a New Hampshire license plate.

Unfortunately, after calling 911 and being taken to a local hospital, Aderson died from his injuries.

This cold case was featured on America's Most Wanted as well as Unsolved Mysteries with no leads in the case. If you or someone you know has information about Richard Aderson's death you are urged to call the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Wappinger by calling 845-677-7300 and refer to SJS # 3021797.

