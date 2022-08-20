Cole Beasley Could Land At Different “New York” Team

Former Buffalo Bill Cole Beasley might have taken another step to signing with a new NFL team this week.

The former Bills wideout announced that he is selling his Orchard Park home which could be a signal that he is ready to join another NFL team.

Beasley is one of the more higher profile free agents who still is without a team as we head into week two of the NFL preseason but that could all change this week.

It looks like Beasley is ready to move on, but where could the wide receiver land? It could be a former Buffalo Bills coach.

EXTRA: COLE BEASLEY LISTS ORCHARD PARK HOME

The New York Giants have once again been mentioned by NFL insiders as a possible landing spot for the NFL veteran.

It would make some sense for Beasley to head east of Buffalo and join the Giants. His former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is now the new head coach for the Giants. Beasley recently mentioned that the most fun he had playing in the NFL was here in Buffalo where Daboll's game plan offered plenty of opportunities for the slot receiver.

During his time in Buffalo, under Daboll's watch, Beasley has 231 catches for 2,438 yards along with 11 touchdowns in the regular season.

The Giants have around $5 million dollars in cap space, so there is room to sign Beasley. He could be a good security blanket for Daniel Jones, especially since the Giants' o-line is not the greatest. Having a quick out to the reliable hands of Beasley makes sense for Daboll and crew.

Currently, the Giants have rookie Wan'Dale Robinson penciled in as the slot receiver, and Beasley would be an upgrade over the rookie.

Will it happen? I hope so, I think Beasley still has plenty left to offer a team, and I would like to see him play again this year.

