Colleges Across New York State Offering 2 Week No-Fee Applications

SUNY college campuses all over New York State have announced a way for you to save money, and to apply for college.

SUNY has announced that between October 25th 2022 and November 6th 2022, they have dropped all application fees for all campuses. They have done this in an effort to make the process more accessible for anyone to apply for colleges.

According to SUNY, prospective students can apply to a maximum of five schools with no fees. This will save students up to $250.

“Waiving application fees provides yet another incentive for prospective students to seek out academic opportunities without the barriers that so often discourage them from pursuing higher education. An application fee should not be the deal breaker that prevents an individual from pursuing the many benefits of a higher education. At SUNY, we are always striving to create opportunities to make college more affordable and accessible for every learner and will continue to do so," SUNY Interim Chancellor, Deborah F. Stanley said.

Again, the no-fee application period runs until November 6th. SUNY also has additional fee waivers for 60% of high school seniors, as well as students in foster care, those with military connections and low-income students. These students can apply to up to seven schools for free at any time during the year. This can save students up to $350.

During the fall enrollment season, SUNY will also launch an out-of-state tuition match option, where applicants in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Illinois, and California are eligible to receive their in-state tuition and fees at a SUNY school.

For more information about the programs, you can read more online here.

