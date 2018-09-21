Colonial Warfare Historian To Talk About Borderlands Strife

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — An award-winning historian of 18th-century American military history will give a talk this weekend near the Saratoga Battlefield on war and peace along the borderlands of early America.

David Preston will be at Saratoga Town Hall in Schuylerville Saturday afternoon to discuss the colonial conflicts that occurred along the eastern New York frontier from 1650 to 1777, when the Americans and British fought two battles at Saratoga.

Preston, a history professor at The Citadel in South Carolina, has researched the decades of conflict during that period and how it led to the Revolutionary War's Battles of Saratoga.

Preston won a prestigious award for military history writing for his 2015 book "Braddock's Defeat," an account of the disastrous defeat the British army suffered at the hands of French and Indians in western Pennsylvania in 1755.