Comets Third Period Push Leads Them Past Rochester

The Utica Comets drove into Western New York on Friday night to battle their in-state rivals, the Americans, as the team is amid a three-game road swing away from Utica. Utica would ultimately rely on goalie Nico Daws to make one great save after another, while the team managed to fight back and strike quickly in the final period to skate away with the victory in enemy Rochester by a 5-2 score.

In the opening period, the Comets allowed the first goal of the game when they were shorthanded. It was a point shot that deflected on the way to the goal by Lukas Rousek at 3:08 and behind Utica goalie Nico Daws. After twenty minutes of play, the Comets trailed by a 1-0 score.

Get our free mobile app

In the second period, rookie sensation defenseman Simon Nemec fired a wrist shot off a face-off in the Rochester zone while the Comets were shorthanded. Nemec's goal beat Michael Houser at 18:34. The goal was assisted by centerman, Brian Pinho.

In the third period, Rochester took the lead again. The play, which was finished by Weissbach resulted in a 2-1 advantage for Rochester at 8:17. The Comets wouldn’t be silenced much longer, and it was Nolan Stevens who made a spectacular move to shelf the puck high to the glove side on Houser at 11:39 to score his fourth of the season. The goal was assisted by Nemec, who has a two-point night and Reilly Walsh.23 seconds later, Utica would grab their first lead of the game at 12:02 for his fifth of the season. The goal was assisted by Joe Gambardella and Jeremy Groleau and it put up the Comets 3-2. With just minutes left and the goalie pulled for Rochester, Tyce Thompson scored an empty net goal from Nemec. This put Utica up 4-2. Gambardella added another empty net at 18:38 to finish off Rochester.

Fox Host Failla Reaches USA from WIBX Studio in Utica The host of Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla which airs coast to coast and on WIBX 950 and 106.9 FM weekdays from noon 'til 3, was in Utica this past weekend. Jimmy Failla sat in on the Keeler in the Morning Show on Friday morning December 3, 2021, and then did his national show on FOX News Radio from WIBX's studio.

Failla is a former New York City cab driver turned stand up comic and over the weekend, he performed 4 sell-out shows at Utica's Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills.

Check out some snap shots from the weekend.

The Verdict is in, Here's the Real History of Utica Chicken Riggies It's now Utica's most famous dish, Utica Chicken Riggies. We talked with many restauranteurs who were around at the time when this iconic dish was created. We now have the answer to this question: who created the first "Utica Riggies" recipe.