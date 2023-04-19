Comets Win and Take 1-0 Lead in Best of Three Opening Playoff Series

The Utica Comets have jumped out to a 1-0 lead in their best of 3 series with Laval after a shut-out victory on Wednesday night.

The Comets started game one of the North Division’s first round best-of-three series in enemy territory on Wednesday night in Laval at the Place Bell. The two teams battled six times over the course of the 2022-23 regular season against one another and were quite familiar with one another raising the temperature a few more degrees before the game. This time, Utica would be successful and take a 1-0 lead in their best of three series.

The crowd in Laval was roaring from the puck drop to try and help their team to a win but the Comets were relentless in their attack and the game was highly contested from the very start. Ultimately, the Comets were able to use great defensive play and capitalized on their scoring chances to burn the Rockets throughout the game on their way to a game one victory. Nico Daws was perfect in goal for Utica stopping all 33 shots he faced.

Get our free mobile app

In the first period, it was a defenseman that started the scoring after Reilly Walsh took a pass from Jeremy Groleau and skated between the circle and sent a backhand shot passed Rocket goalie, Cayden Primeau at 12:21. Walsh, who lead Comets defenseman in scoring during the regular season, scored his first of the playoffs while assists went to both Groleau and Jayce Hawryluk. It was the only goal of the period, and the Comets left the first twenty minutes ahead, 1-0.

Another Comets goal extended the lead for Utica after Aarne Talvitie stepped into the Rocket zone down the right-wing side and wristed a shot that beat Primeau low-blocker side at 3:11. It was Talvitie’s first of the playoffs and assisted by Tyce Thompson and Tyler Wotherspoon. Next up was the captain who buried his chance from the slot as Alex Holtz put the pass right on his stick and immediately rifled a shot that found the back of the net at 18:49. Once again, the Comets silenced the crowd in Laval as they jumped up to a 3-0 lead. After forty minutes of play, the Comets went into their dressing room up, 3-0.

In the final period of regulation, Utica’s captain Schmelzer added an empty net goal to put the Comets up 4-0 for his second of the game. Daws left the contest with the shutout as he was perfect stopping all 33 shots he faced in the contest as the series shifts to Utica on Friday night.

The Comets will play the Rocket in game two of round of the Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available now as well as Playoff passes uticacomets.com/playoffs. The Comets are asking for all fans to wear white, a Comets White Out, to send a positive mention to the home team.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Theme Parks From ride malfunctions to guest outbursts and Animatronic fails, these incidents at Disney theme parks were so not Mickey Mouse-approved.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)