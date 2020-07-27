ComicCon Wraps With Virtual Announcements for 2020

COVID-19 restrictions didn't get in the way of COMIC-CON 2020 which moved to an at home format. Here are the biggest announcements from Comic-Con@Home 2020 as it just wrapped up.The event was filled with panels and announcements to keep fans engaged and entertained. According to IGM, the biggies included:

• The Robin King could be the most “demented” villain ever to face Batman in the comic book world.

• Fans will get to meet Morti’s nemesis in “Rick & Morti” season five.

• There was a first-look at Marvel’s “Helstrom” as Hulu’s next horror series.

• Joel Hodgson talked up another comeback for “MST3K.”

• A “Mega-Man” live-action feature is definitely coming, with “big news” coming soon.

• Netflix has renewed “The Dragon Prince” for four more season.

• Season 11 of “Archer” will premiere on September 16th.

• “Vikings” will live on after a move from The History Channel to Netflix with a sequel series.

• Season 10 of “The Walking Dead” will premiere in “early 2021” and has been “extended by six episodes.”

• “Star Trek: Prodigy” will be the second animated series for the franchise, and will hit Nickelodeon in 2021.

• Amazon has given the go-ahead for season three of “The Boys.”

• On September 1st, “Bill & Ted Face The Music” will debut in theaters and on-demand for home viewers.

Check out the ComicCon YouTube page for all the panels and more from this year's event.

Source: IGN