Comic Rock: 15 Rock Bands with Graphic Novels

Comics are everywhere, and I don’t mean Dilbert. It seems like every 6th new movie release is based on a Marvel or DC intellectual property.

While the superhero movie craze is relatively new (20 years, give or take), comics themselves have been around forever. And now your favorite rock bands are getting into the fold.

Many bands are now partnering with talented writers and artists to create fully-illustrated graphic novels that are based on the bands’ origin stories or album concepts. For those unfamiliar with the comic world, a “graphic novel” is longer than your standard comic book and is often meant to stand alone without any additional volumes.

KISS were the trailblazers in the rock / comic mashup, which is not surprising. KISS might be considered the “George Lucases of Rock,” insofar as they were one of the first bands to fully embrace marketing and merchandising. In 1977, Marvel released the KISS Marvel Super Special #1, which featured an unforgettable marketing gimmick: The red ink used in the printing was mixed with actual blood drawn from members of the band. I’m not sure a stunt like that would fly today, but even if you’re not a KISS fan, you have to admit– that’s pretty damn epic. (Original copies of this comic book are selling on eBay for $200 or more.)

These days it seems like rock bands are putting out graphic novels at a dizzying pace. It could be a great way to get your comic-obsessed kid into some of your favorite groups.

Here are 15 rock bands with graphic novels out now, or have ones in the works:

