Community Briefing on Suicide in Madison County

The Madison County Department of Health will be hosting a community briefing on March 27th to discuss the high rate of suicide in Madison County.

It will take place from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the Northside Plaza in Oneida.

In 2017, suicide accounted for nearly 1,700 deaths in New York State.

Officials say Madison County experiences a higher rate of suicide deaths than the state – nearly 15 deaths versus 8.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

The Health Department published a report in February, “Suicide in Madison County."

The report is available on the health department’s website.